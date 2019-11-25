Elbasy: Nur Otan is the party of real deeds

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party represents diversity of Kazakhstani society. Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at a meeting with the representatives of the party’s regional branches, Kazinform reports.

«Nur Otan is the party of the entire nation of Kazakhstan. Nur Otan is the party of real deeds, the party that bears responsibility for the future of the country. We have a clear vision of development of Kazakhstan and certain strategy and certain work plan and resources,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Chairman of the Party pointed out the importance of consolidation of the society around the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and adoption of measures on fulfillment of the tasks set by the Head of State.