Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed people of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has addressed Kazakhstanis to support the actions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Government aimed at combatting the spread of coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

The First President of Kazakhstan called on all Kazakhstanis to support the actions of the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Government. The country's authorities have developed a set of preventive measures to fight against coronavirus infection.

He informed that a special headquarters operates in the country to minimize damage from coronavirus infection and stabilize domestic economy. According to his words, all social obligations of the state are being implemented in full. Law enforcement agencies provide order. Full support is provided to domestic enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses.

Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed establishing a republican fund for assistance in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The First President also called on large investors operating in production and processing of raw materials, manufacturing, together with the Government and Akimats to support the population of the regions.

On behalf of Elbasy, KZT150 million has been allocated as part of the projects of the Nur Otan party. The funds are intended to provide targeted assistance to socially vulnerable segments of the population in the quarantined cities Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Another KZT200 million was assigned from the Fund of the First President to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that it is necessary to maintain uninterrupted supply of provisions for representatives of the older generation, pupils of orphanages and patients of specialized hospitals.

He also urged Kazakhstanis to support doctors and medical workers, law enforcement officials and military personnel who are at the «front line» of the pandemic.