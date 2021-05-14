Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Asset Issekeshev and Nurlan Yermekbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Asset Issekeshev and Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the agenda of the upcoming session of the Security Council as well as the documents which are to be considered at the session on May 19.

Asset Issekeshev revealed that the forthcoming session will focus on several issues, including the Concept of building and developing the Armed Forces and ensuring cross-border security.

Minister of Defense Yermekbayev, in turn, reported on the main directions of building the Armed Forces highlighted in the draft Concept.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Office of the Security Council.