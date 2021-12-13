EN
    17:10, 13 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, writer Dulat Issabekov meet

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and writer, State Prize winner Dulat Issabekov took place, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    The meeting focused on the issues of development of Kazakh culture sphere.

    The First President of Kazakhstan congratulated Issabekov on receiving the State Prize, highlighting his contribution to the Motherland.

    For his part, Issabekov thanked Nazarbayev for his constant support of culture workers and congratulated on the national holiday – the Independence Day.


