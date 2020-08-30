EN
    12:15, 30 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Elbasy’ press service posts video footage to commemorate 25 years of Constitution

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The press service of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has posted the archival video footage shot 25 years ago on the Instagram page to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Constitution, Kazinform reports.

    The commentary to the video reads that on this day (August 30) 25 years ago, the national referendum took place where the current Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted. The referendum was followed by a press conference with the participation of First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the representatives of the domestic and foreign media. A week ago, on September 6, 1995 Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the solemn ceremony where the new Constitution was officially presented. Then-Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Yuri Kim read the Order on the results of the constitutional referendum held on August 30, 1995 and handed over the original text of the new Constitution to then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.


