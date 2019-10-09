EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:48, 09 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Elbasy received head of Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with head of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

    The First President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of applying international anti-corruption practices to raise the agency’s efficiency.

    «We took all necessary measures to improvethe anti-corruption system. However it is necessary to continue further studying the practices of foreign countries and implement the best ones,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said. Besides, he focused on the need to involve society into the process of fighting against corrupt practices.

    Shpekbayev also reported on the progress of realization of the Adaldyk alany project implemented jointly with central states bodies.

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!