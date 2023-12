NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev received Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov, elbasy.kz reports.

During the meeting the parties debated issues on maintaining continuous running of the Fund’s portfolio companies amid the current economic terms. According to Yessimov, Samruk Kazyna works as usual. Thanks to financial reserves the Fund didn’t cut operating personnel and never stopped wages.