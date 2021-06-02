EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:06, 02 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy received Chairman of the Agency for Anti-Corruption Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that over the years of Independence tremendous work had been done in Kazakhstan in terms of the fight against corruption.

    In particular, Elbasy noted that the first against corruption had been ongoing since the first days of attaining the independence. However, in his words, a lot has yet to be done.

    Marat Akhmetzhanov, in turn, briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the steps made by the Agency to analyze and prevent corruption risks as well as strengthen international cooperation in the sphere of anti-corruption.

    Tags:
    Combating corruption First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Other Governmental Authorities Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!