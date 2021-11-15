EN
    14:00, 15 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy sends condolences over passing of financier Daulet Sembayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev expressed condolences over the passing of prominent financier, statesman and public figure Daulet Sembayev, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

    «Daulet Sembayev who dedicated his life to the development of the domestic financial sector was a figure greatly contributing to the reform of the pension system of independent Kazakhstan, introduction of the national currency – tenge, He decently held many responsible posts. He served as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Bank, member of the Senate of Parliament. He contributed his knowledge and selfless labor to the development of the country and was highly respected by many,» reads the letter of condolences.

    Elbasy expressed confidence that the bright image of Daulet Sembayev will always be remembered by the public.


