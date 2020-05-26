EN
    15:50, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Elbasy, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold telephone conversation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of Elbasy.

    The parties exchanged warm congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday which is widely celebrated throughout the Islamic world.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan supported the efforts of the two governments to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

    At the end of the conversation, the parties stressed the broad prospects and great potential for enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE in political, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.


