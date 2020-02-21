EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:25, 21 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Elbasy signs resolution on convocation of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council Bureau

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a resolution on convocation of a meeting of the Bureau of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council, Press Secretary of the Elbasy Aidos Ukibay informed via his Twitter account.

    «Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a resolution on convocation of a meeting of the Bureau of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council on March 5, 2020 in the capital,» he tweeted.

    It should be reminded that earlier Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a resolution on convocation of an enlarged meeting of the Party’s Political Council on March 18, 2020.



    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Parties and Organizations Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!