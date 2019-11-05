Elbasy surveys construction of administrative center in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspected the new building of the regional administration of Turkestan region where he surveyed the provisional results of reconstruction of the spiritual and cultural center of Turkestan city, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Besides, during the visit Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the work of a local public reception office of the Nur Otan Party as well as the projects in the sphere of tourism development, water and food security.

The First President of Kazakhstan also familiarized with an architectural model of the future Turkestan International Airport and the general hospital.