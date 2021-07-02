Elbasy surveys Kazakh capital green belt development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed the Kazakh capital green belt development and got familiarized with the tree belt area development plans.

The Elbasy suggested granting the green belt area the status of the national park. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of careful attitude to nature and preservation of common heritage for future generations. He also supported the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to plant 2 mln trees around Kazakhstan by 2025. It will let built the large woodland the countrywide.