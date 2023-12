NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

The sides congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year and noted with satisfaction the high dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek relations in many spheres of mutual cooperation.