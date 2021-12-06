EN
    19:40, 06 December 2021

    Elbasy, Uzbek President meet

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the recent presidential elections and wished him success as the President, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Elbasy highlighted importance of the Declaration on allied relations signed today by the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. As stated there, the Declaration opens a new page in the history of Kazakh-Uzbek ties.

    The Elbasy noted that the two countries have common history, culture and traditions. Friendly relations between the countries are of great importance and help settle arising problems. Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked him for supporting his initiative to create the Advisory Council of the Heads of Central Asian States.

    In his turn, the Uzbek President noted that all the achievements of Kazakhstan were obtained thanks to the wise policy of the First President. He also highlighted contribution of the Elbasy in the development of Kazakh-Uzbek relations.


