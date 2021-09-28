EN
    20:31, 28 September 2021

    Elbasy visited Astanagenplan scientific research design institute

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Astanagenplan scientific research design institute to get acquainted with plans to build new tourist, cultural and social facilities in the capital city, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Mayor Altai Kulginov told about the progress of construction of districts, utility forestry and measures taken to provide walkable environment to healthcare, pre-school centres, schools, sports facilities and commercial properties. The Elbasy got acquainted with development of the new mosque surroundings and EXPO territory.


    Astana Construction First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
