Elbasy visits exhibition at Children’s Art School – UNESCO Club

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the exhibition of paintings and handicrafts held at the Museum of the First President as part of the Children’s Art Festival «My Kazakhstan – My Land,» Kazinform has learnt from the website of Elbasy.

During the visit, Nazarbayev had a talk with young painters and got familiarized with new exhibits in the thematic halls of the Museum.