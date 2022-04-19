EN
    20:05, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Elbasy visits exhibition at Children’s Art School – UNESCO Club

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the exhibition of paintings and handicrafts held at the Museum of the First President as part of the Children’s Art Festival «My Kazakhstan – My Land,» Kazinform has learnt from the website of Elbasy.

    During the visit, Nazarbayev had a talk with young painters and got familiarized with new exhibits in the thematic halls of the Museum.


