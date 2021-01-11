EN
    Elbasy votes in People’s Assembly election to Lower Chamber

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote for the candidates nominated by the Council of the People’s Assembly Kazakhstan to the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 28th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is currently taking place in Nur-Sultan city to pick the Assembly candidates to the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament – Majilis.

    Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev also joined in the election.

    Notably, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the National Security Council Karim Masimov as well as ministers and other members of the Assembly have already case their votes.

    In total, the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates, including Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Avetik Amirkhanyan, Ilyas Bularov, Nataliya Dementieva, Yuri Li, Vakil Nabiyev, Shamil Ossin, Vladimir Tokhtassunov, and Abilfas Khamedov for election to the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


