Elderly account for 65% of total infectious diseases hospitals’ admissions in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – People over 65 years old account for most of the total number of hospital admissions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Kumar Kussemisov, deputy head of the health office of North Kazakhstan region, said that 783 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region. Infectious diseases bed occupancy has reached 49%. ICU beds are 44% full with 51 people under treatment. 2,320 residents of the region with confirmed COVID-19 are treated at home.

«Old people are more often admitted to hospitals as persons over 65 years old account for 65% of the total number of infectious diseases hospitals’ admissions. Usually, they have a number of chronic diseases and in the risk group in terms of the seriousness of the illness. The group has a fatality rate of 78%. In total, the region has reported 268 deaths from COVID-19, 209 of whom were people over 65,» he said.

He added that out of 134 thousand persons of old age only 24 thousand have been vaccinated.