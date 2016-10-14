Elderly driver kills pedestrian in hit-and-run accident in Ekibastuz

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Ekibastuz on October 6, local police said.

According to reports, the accident occurred in Novosyolov Street.



The unknown driver knocked down two pedestrians. As a result, the 39-year-old man died right away. The 24-year-old woman sustained various injuries and was hospitalized.



Later the police detained a 77-year-old man who confessed to committing the accident.



The investigation is underway.