Elderly lady almost killed in apartment fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Firefighters saved an elderly woman from fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Witnesses claim they saw dense smoke coming from a window of an apartment in the residential complex in Satpayev Street. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen and the entire apartment was full of smoke.



Firefighters responded to the scene immediately and got an 87-year-old woman out of the apartment. At that point the old lady was unconscious. Paramedics assessed her and then she was taken to a hospital. She sustained carbon monoxide poisoning.



The firefighting crew battled the blaze for 40 minutes. Another crew was evacuating people from the residential complex.



The cause of the fire is set to be determined later.



