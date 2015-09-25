Elderly woman from Kazakhstan dies during Haj pilgrimage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 78-year-old woman from Kazakhstan died of heart attack on her way to Mecca, the final point of the Haj, Kazinform has learnt from the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kazakhstan.

"The 78-year-old pilgrim - Ms Mansurova - died of heart attack while receiving treatment at one of local hospitals. Despite poor state of health, the elderly woman travelled by herself," the directorate said in a statement. In this connection, Kazakhstan's mission on haj organization highly recommends elders taking part in the Haj pilgrimage to travel with their close relatives. To date, physicians accompanying Kazakhstani pilgrims have not registered any serious disease among them.