ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An elderly woman was hit to death in a crosswalk in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region on May 13.

The 81-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a Toyota Highlander vehicle in Almatinskaya Street. The accident occurred last Friday at 12:30 p.m., Kazinform has learnt from yk-news.kz.

The victim passed away at a hospital of sustained injuries.

The police are investigating.