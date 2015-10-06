Election 2015. Early voting kicks off in Belarus
According to the Belarusian legislation, early voting can proceed in the presence of at least two members of the precinct election commission. Home voting is possible on the election day, 11 October. According to the CEC, voters fill in the ballot paper themselves. If they are unable to do it due to poor health, they can entrust it to another person except for members of the election commissions, presidential candidates, their proxies, observers and mass media representatives.
The ballot paper contains the rules of filling it in. Every ballot paper should be signed by at least two members of the precinct election commission. Each ballot paper contains names of the registered presidential candidates in alphabetical order, as well as their date of birth, profession, position, occupation, employment and residency and party membership. There is an empty box to the right of each entry. There is also a ballot choice "none of the above".
Over 7 million ballot papers have been printed in Belarus for the forthcoming presidential election. The number of reserve ballot papers should not exceed 5% of the voters. They have been distributed among polling stations. The presidential election in Belarus will take place on 11 October. Source: BELTA