Election 2019: 100% of Kazakh nationals in Baku have voted

BAKU.KAZINFORM - By 8:00 p.m. Baku time, 100 percent of voters have cast their votes at polling station No. 262 organized at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the representatives of the election commission, citizens of Kazakhstan began to come to the polling station since it started operating.



The athletes who were in Baku on Election Day were among the first to vote.



The citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who came to Azerbaijan for work-related or private matters, were also actively involved in the election. Many of them are tourists and businessmen working in that country.

Considering that Azerbaijan is one of the countries popular among Kazakh tourists, the embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan arranged the announcement of all the necessary information during Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan flights.



It should be mentioned that international observers worked at the polling station.