Election 2019: High activity of voters observed in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakh nationals are actively exercising their constitutional right at the polling station organized at the building of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Voting at the polling station No. 267 is taking place in a calm atmosphere. This being said, the election commission assesses the activity of the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan as high. Presently, more than 370 citizens of Kazakhstan have voted.

"The voting process is very active at polling station No. 267 at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. At the moment, around 70% of the voters have already cast their votes, the percentage is very high. This is due to the tourist season now open in Uzbekistan, as well as the intensification of Kazakh-Uzbek relations. There are a lot of our seconded persons and businessmen here. I think that the percentage of those voted will increase in the remaining period of time," said Asker Kiikov, Chairman of polling station No. 267.