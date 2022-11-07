EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:43, 07 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Election 2022: Karakat Abden meets youth of Zhezkazgan

    None
    ZHAZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Karakat Abden visited the city of Zhezkazgan where she held a meeting with local voters and youth, Kazinform learned from the candidate’s campaign office.

    The meeting focused on the issues raising concern of the young people: secondary technical and higher education, dormitories, patriotic upbringing etc.

    The election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will end on November 19. This day will be the Day of Silence. The Presidential election will take place on November 20.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!