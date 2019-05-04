Election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Tokayev set up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party has announced the opening of the republican public election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As earlier reported, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the candidate for presidency.



"The election campaign headquarters consists of 187 people, including well-know public figures and statesmen," First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev told the briefing.



First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev will head the headquarters.



17 regional and 210 city and district public headquarters will work countrywide at large. About 6,000 people will be involved in the activities. About 19,500 people have been designated as the candidate's agents.