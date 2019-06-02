Election campaign team of Toleutai Rakhimbekov arranges poetry event in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The election campaign headquarters of Toleutai Rakhimbekov, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, organized a poetry event in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

148 people, including activists of the district, poets, singers, and admirers of art, participated in the contest. During the event, the organizers familiarized the attendees with the election program of Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party.



In addition, a concert was arranged in Almaty region. Residents of nearby districts and the Party members were invited to the event.

Many marvelous patriotic songs were heard during the concert. Akyns showed their improvisatorial talent creating poems. Chairman of the regional branch of the Auyl Party Kairat Bekiyev and head of the Almaty regional campaign headquarters Kalamkas Issayeva called on those present to take an active part in the upcoming presidential election.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.