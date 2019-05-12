Election campaigning kicks off in North Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The election campaigning of presidential candidates has started in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The Nur Otan Party nominated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as its candidate for presidency. 1,331 candidate's agents started election canvassing in North Kazakhstan. There are 15 headquarters in the region with 200 people working there. The pool of candidate's agents comprises 1,331 people.



Ult Tagdyry Public Association's presidential candidate Amirzhan Kosanov also met with general public of the region, visited Zhumabayev district.