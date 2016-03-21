Election commissions conduct their activities openly and transparently, observer from Turkmenistan

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Election Commissions of the Republic of Kazakhstan have carried out their activities openly and transparently, this has been announced at today's briefing by deputy chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan Allaberdy Ussayev.

"During the voting process we did not find any violations of Kazakhstani laws. The elections were held with high voter turnout. Election commissions conducted their activities openly and transparently," said Allaberdy Ussayev.

Mr. Ussayev congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Nauyryz holiday.

"Let me congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on Nauyryz holiday. I wish you peace and prosperity!" said Allaberdy Ussayev.

Recall, March 20 the current year Kazakhstan held an extraordinary elections of deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels.