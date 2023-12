TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Election district number 267 at the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan started its work at 07:00 a.m. local time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first to vote were presented souvenirs.

The polling station is open to Kazakhstan nationals staying temporarily in Uzbekistan.

All the measures are observed there. All keep social distancing. In case of need all are provided with face masks, gloves and pens.