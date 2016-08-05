Election observers from PACE, OSCE PA accredited in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CEC has accredited observers from the PACE and the OSCE PA to monitor the parliamentary elections. Such information has been posted on the website of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, BelTA has learned.

The CEC has accredited 7 observers from the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) and 2 from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA).

Moreover, accreditation has been granted to 51 observers representing the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and to 183 representative of the Mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).



Thus, the total number of foreign observers who will monitor the elections to the House of Representatives due on 11 September is 243. Their number will increase, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.