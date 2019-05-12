EN
    Election platform of presidential candidate Akhmetbekov revealed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov has released the election platform on its official website, Kazinform reports.

    The highlight of the Akhmetbekov's election campaign is fight against poverty and economic integration with neighboring countries.

    Recall the early presidential election will be held on June 9. The pre-election campaigning started on June 11 across Kazakhstan.

