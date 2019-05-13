Election platform of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov presented

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The election platform of Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been presented today, Kazinform cites the official website of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Amangeldy Taspikhov's election platform consists of the five paramount priorities aimed at protecting the interests of all employees: harsher punishment for unscrupulous employers, safe working environment, enforcement of employee's labor rights, fair wages, and regulation of labor migration.



The election platforms of presidential candidates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Amirzhan Kossanov, Daniya Yespayeva, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov were presented on May 12.



It is to be recalled that the election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is scheduled for June 9. The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on May 11.