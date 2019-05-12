EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:00, 12 May 2019

    Election platform of presidential candidate Tokayev unveiled

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has posted the election platform on its official website.

    The election platform of presidential candidate Tokayev themed Welfare for Everyone! Succession! Justice! Progress! consists of three parts.

    As earlier reported, the snap presidential elections are scheduled to be held on June 9. The pre-election canvassing started the countrywide on June 11.

