Election platform of presidential candidate Toleutay Rakhimbekov unveiled

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The election platform of Toleutay Rakhimbekov, a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been presented today at the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Toleutay Rakhimbekov's election platform consists of four lines.

The document is about the development of the agricultural sector, as well as the growth of other economic sectors, and covers social policy matters. The other line of the program is the preservation of traditional and spiritual values. The fourth is the development of youth policy.

The election platforms of presidential candidates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Amirzhan Kossanov, Daniya Yespayeva, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov were presented on May 12. Amangeldy Taspikhov's election platform was made public on May 13.



It is to be recalled that the election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is scheduled for June 9. The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on May 11.