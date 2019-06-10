Election results define political agenda of Kazakhstan, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Results of the presidential election held on June 9 assigns the political agenda of Kazakhstan for many years to come," said Azerbaijan's political expert Farkhad Mamedov.

"The majority of the candidates for the first time ever participated in the election which means that the electoral potential of the candidates was equal," he added.



According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the states of the region wielding great significance and authority. That's why any process occurring in the country in all cases will influence the neighboring countries.



"Many showed special interest in the election campaign of Kazakhstan. Great attention was also paid to programs of the candidates. I think the foreign experts were interested mainly in foreign policy preferences of the candidates. The society voted for succession. It is the result of the exit poll. High voter turnover shows that people understood the programs of the candidates. All were created equal conditions," the political expert resumed.