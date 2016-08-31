Elections 2016. Belarus ready to discuss any topical issues with OSCE

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is ready to discuss any topical issues with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich made the statement as he met with special coordinator of the OSCE short-term observer mission, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Kent Harstedt on 30 August, BelTA has learned.

Mikhail Myasnikovich said: "We are ready to discuss and give answers to any questions, even the most delicate ones in your opinion."

Mikhail Myasnikovich invited Kent Harstedt to get familiar with the progress of the parliamentary election campaign, study the social and political situation in the country, pay attention to how the Belarusian economy is developing and how Belarus shapes international relations. "The scope of our discussion may not be limited purely to preparations and the actual elections to the parliament," said Mikhail Myasnikovich.

By inviting international observers to get familiar with the progress of the election campaign, Belarus demonstrates its openness and adherence to democratic principles, underlined the head of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament. Yet Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that everything is being done to make the elections free and open for the sake of the Belarusian nation instead of the OSCE or the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Everything is being done for the Belarusian nation to express its will by democratic means, stressed Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Belarus is a full member of the OSCE and takes an active part in the operation of the main bodies and auxiliary bodies of the organization, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. "Belarus is interested in establishing full trust in our country and other member states," stated the Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus. Mikhail Myasnikovich also emphasized that Belarus is satisfied with the development of an active dialogue with Europe. "We are interested in it very much just like we are interested in bringing closer our views on topical items on the joint agenda," he stressed.

Mikhail Myasnikovich reminded that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly had decided to hold its 26th session in Minsk in 2017. "We are working hard to prepare for the event and will do everything for the event to proceed as smoothly as possible," he concluded.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by