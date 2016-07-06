Elections 2016. Belarus seeks to ensure full openness in electoral process

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus has been working to ensure maximum democratization and openness of the election process, Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Nikolai Lozovik said in Vitebsk on 6 July, BelTA has learned.

Speaking about the ongoing election campaign, Nikolai Lozovik stated that the election legislation has been amended and a focus is placed on the implementation of recommendations of international organizations, first of all, those of the OSCE. "We are on track towards maximum democratization and openness of the election process. Such instructions have been given to the election organizers in every oblast. In this context I would like to commend Vitebsk Oblast. Here, the election organizers have showed the example of how the work should be done, without any restrictions and prohibitions. The fewer prohibitions we have, the more freely initiative groups, canvassers, and prospective candidates can work," the CEC Secretary said.



Nikolai Lozovik explained that the region earned such a high praise at the start of the election campaign as territorial and district election commissions were formed. In Vitebsk Oblast, this process went flawlessly, because all the candidates to the commissions were discussed and selected through a rating vote. Regardless of party affiliation, the people who won more votes of members of the executive committee and the presidium of the oblast council of deputies have made part of the commissions. I hope that the next stages of the election campaign, especially the formation of precinct election commissions, will be held in the same democratic and open manner," the CEC secretary said.



Vitebsk hosted a training seminar for chairpersons and members of the territorial and district election commissions. Nikolai Lozovik drew the attention of colleagues to innovations and special aspects of the election campaign, distributed the manuals and practical guides.



Elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus are scheduled for 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.