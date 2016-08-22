Elections 2016. CIS observer praises young Belarusians for political activism Politics

MINSK. KAZINFORM Young Belarusians demonstrate political activism during the current parliamentary election campaign.

CIS observer Olga Kremskaya shared the opinion during the Open Dialogue event held on 19 August to discuss Youth and Elections: A Formula of Responsibility, BelTA reports.



Olga Kremskaya said: "As observers we visit not only Minsk but the regions as well. We see how actively young Belarusians participate. In Gomel Oblast when candidates were being registered there were many observers representing the Belarusian Republican Youth Union (BRSM). A lot of young people were involved in the work of the election commissions. Young Belarusians do not stay away from such an important process like elections."



The CIS observer noted that young parliamentary candidates can now position themselves as a person during meetings with voters. If a person has certain experience and pure motives, he or she has every chance of being elected to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly.



Alexander Ivanovsky, First Prorector of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Belarus, noted that the parliament represents a powerful workforce reserve. As members of the parliament people analyze ongoing processes at a state level, a strategic level. This is why candidates should be patriots, should be decent people and should have some professional experience.



The Open Dialogue event gathered over 100 people from all over Belarus. They were members of territorial election commissions, precinct and district commissions, domestic observers, and heads of the territorial staffs set up to organize the BRSM's participation in the election campaign. Top officials of the BRSM, the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, the public association Belaya Rus, the Belarusian Union of Women, and the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans spoke as experts during the event.



The Open Dialogue project has become a discussion platform that allows young Belarusians to put in the spotlight the most worrying problems and ask questions from the government, politicians, businessmen, and public figures. Events in the open dialogue format are organized in all the regions of the country and are becoming an effective instrument to develop the civil society in Belarus.



The open dialogue event was organized by the Central Committee of the public association Belarusian Republican Youth Union (BRSM).