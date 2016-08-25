Elections 2016. Elections to upper house of Belarus Parliament get underway

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Elections of the members of the Council of Republic of the National Assembly of the sixth convocation began in Belarus on 25 August, BelTA has learned.

According to the schedule of the election campaign to the upper house of Parliament, the elections shall be running from 25 August till 13 September, inclusive, i.e. not later than 35 days prior to the expiration of the term of the current Council of the Republic.

The elections shall be conducted on the basis of equal and indirect suffrage by secret ballot at meetings of the base-level local councils in every oblast and Minsk City Council of Deputies.

The Central Election Commission shall finalize the results of the elections of the members of the Council of the Republic and shall register the elected senators no later than 30 September.

Belarus' Council of the Republic is a regional representative body with 64 members. Local councils elect 56 members: eight in every oblast and eight in Minsk. The Belarusian President appoints the final 8 members.

Source: Kazinform refers to Belta.by