Elections 2016. Lebedev: Belarus parliament elections on schedule, in compliance with law

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The parliamentary elections in Belarus are well-organized, proceed on schedule and in compliance with the election law, Sergei Lebedev, the head of the CIS mission monitoring the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus of the sixth convocation, told reporters on 30 August, BelTA has learned.

"We think that the work is well-organized, proceeds on schedule and in compliance with the law of the Republic of Belarus. This is the main thing," Sergei Lebedev said.

The official welcomed the fact that the number of election observers from the CIS has increased. A total of 328 observers have been accredited as of today. "However, these are mostly shot-term observers who will arrive in Belarus shortly before the election day. As many as 44 long-term observers have been working in Belarus for almost a month already," Sergei Lebedev noted.

The CIS election observers have visited all the regions of Belarus and participated in the formation of election commissions. "We maintain close contact with the Central Election Commission of Belarus, the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office, and local government bodies. That is, with all agencies involved in the organization of the elections," the CIS official said.

