Elections 2016. Number of candidates to Belarus' House of Representatives down to 495

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The number of candidates to the House of Representatives is down to 495, according to the website of the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC), BelTA informs.

According to the latest information, 30 people withdrew from the race. Initially 521 people were registered to stand in the parliamentary elections. Later four more appealed their candidate status (three were registered by decision of the courts and another one by decision of the regional election commission).

Currently, 315 candidates to the Parliament are party-nominated (63.5% of the total number). 115 are women, 52 are under 30, 28 people are members of the current House of Representatives, 35 are deputies of local councils of deputies.

According to the CEC, among the reasons of withdrawal, the dropouts usually cite family, health and work.

The elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus will be held on 11 September 2016.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by