Elections 2016. OSCE/ODIHR starts recruiting for Election Observation Mission to Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The OSCE/ODIHR announced recruitment for the Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Belarus, reads a statement on the ODIHR official website, BelTA has learned.

It says that in accordance with its mandate the OSCE/ODIHR is preparing to deploy an Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Belarus due on 11 September 2016 following an official invitation from the Republic of Belarus. "In this respect, the OSCE/ODIHR is currently looking for external consultants to fill the following positions: head of mission, deputy head of mission, political analyst, election analyst, legal analyst, media analyst, coordinator of long-term observers," reads the website.



The ODIHR noted that all assignments are temporarily contracted positions and their duration will be for approximately eight weeks. Candidates should be available from the end of July 2016. OSCE participating states will also be requested to second 40 long-term and 400 short-term observers, the statement reads.



According to the latest data, Belarus' Central Election Commission has registered 32 international observers from the CIS, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.