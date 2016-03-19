Elections 2016: Senate Speaker met with international observers (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament met yesterday with foreign parliamentarians who had come to our country to observe March 20 Parliamentary Elections in Kazakhstan.

As the Upper Chamber’s press service told Kazinform, the issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Romania were discussed at a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Florin Iordache. K.Tokayev extended him an invitation for Romanian Senate Speaker Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu to visit Kazakhstan.

K.Tokayev told about the current activities of the Kazakhstani Senate and implementation of the large-scale institutional reforms in Kazakhstan. “The National Plan of President N.Nazarbayev is a firm guarantee of economic development and political independence,” the Speaker of the Senate said. He stressed that the elections in Kazakhstan will be open and fair and will comply with the national legislation and international standards.

Florin Iordache pointed out favorable pre-election atmosphere in Kazakhstan. “We congratulate your country on important reforms implemented in recent years. Kazakhstan today is a leading economy of the region. In turn, Romania is ready to serve as a bridge between the European Union and Central Asia, exerting every effort to strengthen cooperation,” he said.

Deputy of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, OSCE PA mission observer Desislava Atanasova at the meeting with Tokayev also spoke for further strengthening of multilateral cooperation. In her opinion, strong and wise leadership plays an important role in prosperity of a country. President Nursultan Nazarbayev could consolidate the people of Kazakhstan amid uneasy geopolitical processes. Bulgaria thoroughly studies a unique experience of the representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in the Majilis. The Bulgarian side also welcomed the ratification of the Kazakhstan-EU Extended Partnership Agreement by the Kazakh Senate.

On the same day, the deputies of the Senate met with the observers from the U.S., Poland and TurkPA.





