    20:06, 13 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Elections 2019: Sadybek Tugel meets youth of Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Candidate for President of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel representing Uly Dala Kyrandary republican movement met with the youth of the capital city, Kazinform reports.

    The Presidential candidate set a goal to get familiarized with leisure and lifestyle of the young people of Nur-Sultan and talk on spiritual and moral education and love of Motherland with them.

    One of the priority issues of Sadybek Tugel's pre-election campaign is spiritual education and development of youth.

    Recall that on May 11 at 18:00, pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan ahead of the June 9 Presidential Elections.

    The Central Election Commission registered 7 candidates for president of the country.

