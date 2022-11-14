EN
    11:29, 14 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Elections 2022: Karakat Abden meets voters in Shymkent

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Karakat Abden has held a meeting with the voters in Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

    Those attending the meeting were the representatives of tourism community, the owners of the national cuisine restaurants, and local business-women. The meeting focused on the topical issues of the society and development of tourism in the region.

    After the meeting, Karakat Abden visited local sports palace.

    The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


