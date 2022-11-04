Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev meets voters in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate from the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party Nurlan Auesbayev had a meeting with the voters in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Previously, Auesbayev met with the residents of Shymkent.

His election platform includes more than 50 events.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21, 2022 and will end on November 19. The Presidential election is set to be held November 20.