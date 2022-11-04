EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 04 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev meets voters in Almaty

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate from the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party Nurlan Auesbayev had a meeting with the voters in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Previously, Auesbayev met with the residents of Shymkent.

    His election platform includes more than 50 events.

    The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21, 2022 and will end on November 19. The Presidential election is set to be held November 20.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Almaty Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!