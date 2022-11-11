EN
    11:58, 11 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party, met today the voters living in a dormitory located at the intersection of Kazakhskaya and Dukenuly streets in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier, Auesbayev visited West Kazakhstan regional election headquarters in Uralsk, and held meetings with the voters in Karaganda, Aktobe, Akmola regions, and in Shymkent, Almaty, Astana cities.


